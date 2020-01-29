Bruno Fernandes has broken his silence after his long-awaited to move to Manchester United was finally agreed and the player arrived in England to finalise the transfer.

It was reported on Tuesday evening that the Red Devils have increased their offer to Sporting for Fernandes twice in the past 24 hours, the second for a deal worth €80m (£67.76m) – a figure which was finally accepted by the Primiera Liga giants.

After weeks of negotiations, Ed Woodward has agreed a deal with Sporting’s director Hugo Viana which could see United pay an initial fee of €55m, plus add-ons with the deal eventually rising to €80m.

Sporting would receive a further €10m from United if Fernandes achieves what are considered easily reachable targets and an additional €15m if more difficult targets are met. It is understood that the clauses include Fernandes winning the Ballon d’Or.

The report adds that Barca have offered a slightly larger fee for the playmaker, however a significant part of that figure would not be paid until the summer. Sporting wanted the money now for potential squad strengthening.

The player is now due at Carrington for a medical on Wednesday, with personal terms unlikely to cause an issue before the window closes on Friday.

Fernandes’ close friend Carolina Deslandes posted a picture of them together on her Instagram account with an airplane emoji, suggesting that the midfielder – a prolific goalscorer from midfield – is en route to England.

The Portugal star was stopped outside his house by Portuguese television station SIC as he made his way to his car with Deslandes.

And when questioned if the Premier League was his preference over a touted move to Barcelona, Fernandes responded: “It always was.”

And when asked specifically about Manchester United, he added: “Anything really.”

If the deal is done before the 11pm deadline on Friday evening, Fernandes could even be considered for action for United’s game against Wolves on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, the Manchester Evening News states Fernandes will select from six squad numbers at Old Trafford. The midfielder wears the No 8 shirt at Sporting, but that is occupied by Juan Mata – meaning there are six options for which he can select.

As per the paper, Fernandes will chose from the following shirt (last occupant in brackets)

7 (Alexis Sanchez)

11 (Anthony Martial)

12 (Chris Smalling)

18 (Ashley Young)

19 (Marcus Rashford)

25 (Antonio Valencia)

Meanwhile, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has some ambitious summer plans and signing Uruguay forward Maxi Gomez is on his agenda.

In need of attacking reinforcements following Marcus Rashford’s injury, Manchester United were said to be looking for a new forward this January.

Spanish radio station Cadena SER via Sport Witness claim that United have drawn up a “list of priorities” as he looks to reshape his squad.

And while Edinson Cavani and Islam Slimani have been mentioned as potential targets, the latest report claims Solskjaer’s attention has been drawn to Valencia’s Uruguayan forward Gomez. Read more…