Bruno Guimaraes is set to follow Eddie Howe out of Newcastle United, with sources close to the situation telling TEAMtalk exactly why the Brazil international now expects to leave St James’ Park before the transfer window closes and get his dream move to Arsenal.

As we have previously revealed, Guimaraes informed Newcastle earlier this summer of his desire to move on, with the midfielder making it clear he felt the time was right to seek a new challenge.

TEAMtalk can now confirm Guimaraes was already aware that Howe would be leaving the club before Thursday’s announcement.

While sources stress the two situations are not directly linked, Howe’s departure has only reinforced the midfielder’s belief that this is the right moment to end his spell on Tyneside.

Now sources understand there is now growing confidence among those close to the negotiations that Guimaraes will be playing his football elsewhere next season.

Club-to-club contact between Arsenal and Newcastle has already taken place, and one source, speaking to TEAMtalk on condition of anonymity, admitted there is now an expectation inside football that the move will happen.

“Everyone believes Bruno is leaving now,” the source said. “Things are progressing and there is a feeling it will happen sooner rather than later.”

Guimaraes is due to report back for pre-season training later this week following his extended summer break after international duty.

Although he is expected to return to the club as scheduled, we can reveal that there is a growing belief that he has already played his final competitive match for Newcastle.

HAVE YOU SEEN? The inside story of why Eddie Howe decided to quit Newcastle and how PIF landed Matthias Jaissle

Arsenal ready to gut Newcastle further with Guimaraes signing

Arsenal have long identified the 28-year-old as one of their priority midfield targets, and we can confirm that discussions with the player’s representatives have already taken place.

Personal terms are not expected to present any problems should the clubs reach an agreement.

The Gunners are now preparing to step up their efforts, with sources expecting Arsenal to intensify talks over a deal in the coming days.

Newcastle, for their part, remain determined to secure the best possible fee for one of their most influential players and are understood to rate the player in the £100m bracket – a figure they feel is fair given his standing in the game and given the crazy prices for top Premier League midfielders these days.

However, a deal could be struck for nearer the £80m to £85m mark for the 28-year-old Brazil international, who has made 195 appearances in his five and a half seasons on Tyneside.

On Wednesday, my colleague, Fraser Fletcher, revealed an agreement between the clubs was edging closer.

However, following Howe’s exit and Guimaraes’ long-standing desire to leave, all signs now point towards the Brazilian becoming the next high-profile departure from St James’ Park as a new era begins under incoming head coach Matthias Jaissle.

In the meantime, the focus will turn to how Newcastle replace one of their most influential players of the modern era.

To that end, it was reported earlier this month that Guimaraes’ agent had suggested to Newcastle a £26m successor to the Brazilian in Howe’s midfield.

However, the way Arsenal have conducted their business in landing the player has left those in power at Newcastle ‘bewildered’, per a report.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.