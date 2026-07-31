Bruno Guimaraes will not travel with the main Newcastle United squad to Spain on Friday, with talks over a blockbuster move to Arsenal continuing and with more details emerging over a potential timeline for the transfer, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The Brazil international had been due to return from his extended summer break on Friday following his World Cup campaign before flying out with the rest of the squad to La Manga, where Newcastle will spend just over a week preparing for the new season ahead of a friendly against Valencia next weekend.

However, despite Newcastle confirming last week that Guimaraes would link up with the squad on Friday, we understand that plan has now changed.

Instead, Newcastle sources insist the midfielder is now scheduled to fly to Spain on Sunday, when he is expected to meet his new head coach Matthias Jaissle for the first time.

As we revealed on Thursday, Guimaraes was already aware that Eddie Howe would be leaving St James’ Park before the news became public, with the manager’s departure finalised before the squad’s pre-season trip.

TEAMtalk has also confirmed that Newcastle have now reached agreement with Al-Ahli over Jaissle’s appointment, with the German due to arrive in La Manga on Saturday before taking charge of his first training sessions.

But while Newcastle maintain Guimaraes is expected to report to Spain this weekend, sources close to the player’s camp remain convinced his time at St James’ Park is coming to an end and that a move to Arsenal now seems likelier than ever…

READ MORE: Arsenal in contact with Newcastle as Bruno Guimaraes issues ultimatum – EXCLUSIVE

Guimaraes keen to wrap up Arsenal transfer ASAP

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Thursday, talks with Arsenal have continued to progress and sources have confirmed there is now a genuine possibility that a deal could be agreed before Guimaraes is due to fly out on Sunday.

TEAMtalk understands the Brazilian would prefer not to travel to Spain if negotiations are that advanced, although discussions remain ongoing with Newcastle sporting director Ross Wilson.

For now, Newcastle’s position is that Guimaraes is required to report to the training camp and join up with Jaissle’s squad later in the weekend.

However, sources insist there is a realistic chance that Arsenal and Newcastle could reach an agreement before then.

Sources on the Arsenal side believe a package worth in excess of £80million is now close, with negotiations continuing as both clubs work towards a deal that could see one of Newcastle’s biggest stars follow Eddie Howe out of St James’ Park before the new season begins.

It’s a hard time to be a Newcastle fan right now amid what is the biggest summer of upheaval witnessed in recent times.

Guimaraes’ exit would be another significant blow and put huge pressure on the club to recruit replacements.

In that regard, an earlier report claimed Newcastle had been left ‘bewildered’ by Arsenal’s way of dealing with the Guimaraes speculation.

And in terms of replacements, it was reported earlier this month that Guimaraes’ agent had suggested to Newcastle a £26m successor to the Brazilian in their midfield.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.