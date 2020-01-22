Athletico Paranaense midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has admitted a move to Arsenal would be “good for him” amid reports the Gunners are closing on a deal.

Guimaraes has impressed since his move to the Brazilian side in 2017, having made 84 appearances in all competitions.

The 22-year-old has recently been linked with the likes of Benfica and Arsenal but according to French news outlet Foot Mercato (via Get French Football News), Lyon have also firmly registered their interest with a bid.

The €17m offer, however, is not reportedly not enough for Athletico, who want at least €20m for the player – leading to reports that Arsenal are in the driving seat following lengthy talks with the Gunners’ director of football Edu.

And now the midfielder has opened up for the first time about transfer links with Arsenal, admitting he is tempted by a move to the Premier League.

He told SporTV: “What I asked my agents was that the transfer is good for me and for Athletico Paranaense.

“I know that clubs are in talks… it’s difficult to choose. They are all great teams.”

Arsenal have also been strongly linked with PSG full-back Layvin Kurzawa, with informed source David Ornstein last week reporting that talks had been held over the free-transfer swoop for the 27-year-old.

However, PSG sporting director Leonardo has played down suggestions a deal is close and says they are yet to have any contact with Arsenal.

“For the moment we have not had any discussions with Arsenal,” Leonard said.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel, meanwhile, added: “I haven’t spoken with Layvin or anyone else about his departure this winter.

“Layvin is number two behind [Juan] Bernat in the left-back position.

“We need him and he has played well recently.”

