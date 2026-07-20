Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães continues to believe that a move away from St James’ Park could happen this summer, with three major factors now convincing the star to seek a fresh challenge, and with Arsenal continuing to pursue a deal that the Magpies remain adamant they will resist, sources can explain.

The influential 48-cap Brazilian star joined Newcastle in January 2022 in a £40m deal from Lyon, blossoming into one of the Premier League’s best all-round midfielders.

Some 195 games later, though, his time at St James’ Park could be coming to an end, with the player adamant he wants to move on, despite the Magpies taking a hardline stance over his sale.

Nonetheless, that wish to leave – described as immovable by sources right now – remains as strong as ever, and the optimism that he can secure a summer move persists even though Newcastle have repeatedly stated that the player is not available for transfer and placed a high price on him.

In the meantime, Guimarães is scheduled to soon make his way back to the North-East of England to begin preparations for the upcoming season – but with his future shrouded in doubt.

As a result, it is anticipated that he will receive additional time away from training to allow him to fully recover from the demands of the World Cup with the Brazilian national team.

Sources have hinted that Newcastle hope that by granting him this extra rest, they can minimise the amount of speculation that surrounds his future during the crucial pre-season period and that an easing of interest from Arsenal, in light of Newcastle’s demands, could leave him with little choice but to reconsider…

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Bruno Guimaraes determined to leave for three reasons

While Arsenal have been leading that chase for the unsettled midfielder, the Gunners have so far been unwilling to meet the £100m (€118m, $135m) asking price that Newcastle have placed on their captain.

The situation has become increasingly frustrating for Guimarães, who has had to watch as the club has parted ways with other important squad members, including winger Anthony Gordon and midfielder Sandro Tonali, in recent weeks. Last summer’s sale of Alexander Isak in a £125m deal to Liverpool also still rankles.

While Newcastle plan to bring in some top players before the window closes to calm concerns that they will have a team able to compete at the top end of the Premier League next season, it seems Guimarães’ mind is made up.

Indeed, it seems that those three aforementioned sales is just one of three contributory factors that have led Guimaraes to believe this summer is the right time to pursue a move elsewhere.

The lack of Champions League football is another significant factor contributing to the player’s desire to leave.

Guimarães has expressed his ambition to compete in the competition, but Newcastle’s failure to qualify for Europe’s top club tournament means he would be missing out on that experience for another year if he stays.

Furthermore, the player will be 29 in November, and those representing him know that time is running out for him to secure a big-money move.

Although there is still considerable interest in Guimarães from clubs across the continent, the substantial fee required by Newcastle could yet prove to be a barrier too high for potential buyers, including Arsenal, to overcome.

As a result, it remains possible that the midfielder may have to remain at the club for at least one more season, unless a dramatic shift occurs at St James’ Park, or someone puts a considerable offer on the table.

Of those players Newcastle could bring in, fresh reports on Monday have revealed the £90m double deal they are looking at striking for a pair of top Tottenham Hotspur stars.

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