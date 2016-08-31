Porto defender Martins Indi completes loan move to Stoke

Stoke have confirmed their third deadline day signing, with defender Bruno Martins Indi joining on loan from Porto.

The 24-year-old Netherlands international will spend the full season in the Potteries, with the deal including an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the campaign.

“We have been aware of Bruno for quite some time now, as many other clubs around Europe have been,” boss Mark Hughes told the club’s official website..

“He is a very accomplished defender who has a lot of experience at a very high level, including playing for Holland during their good run at the 2014 World Cup.

“He is a guy that we feel can come in and make an immediate impression, because he boasts all the attributes needed to perform at the top level of the Premier League.”

Chief Executive Tony Scholes added: “It’s been a productive day for us having managed to get three important deals over the line.

“We set out to address several areas of the squad that Mark Hughes felt needed looking at this summer, and we are delighted that we have been able to do that.

“Bruno is a player that the manager has admired for quite some time and as soon as the opportunity arose for us to make this deal happen, we reacted quickly to make sure we could conclude it.”