Barcelona have reportedly decided not to award a new contract to an experienced star, who will now be forced to look for a new club in the summer of 2026.

The Catalan giants are well-stocked in the centre-back department, which is bad news when it comes to the long-term future of Andreas Christensen.

The former Chelsea man has been at the Camp Nou since 2022 and has gone on to make 82 appearances for Barcelona, scoring four goals in that time.

However, a report from Diario AS states that Barca chiefs do not intend to offer a contract renewal to the player when his existing deal ends next summer.

The news is probably not all that surprising, given that sporting director Deco reported earlier in the summer that Christensen could have been gone before the transfer deadline.

“We have five centre-backs, and one needs to leave because the position is overcrowded”, Deco said back in June.

In the end, however, it was Inigo Martínez who made the call to depart, meaning Christensen was quickly taken off the market – despite Cristiano Ronaldo wanting him at Al-Nassr.

The Dane has played in two of Barcelona’s three LaLiga outings this season and is still expected to play a prominent role over the course of the campaign, even if his eventual exit is planned.

Indeed, Diario AS added: ‘Andreas Christensen’s contract also expires in 2026, and although he’s expected to get several more opportunities this season if injuries persist, Deco doesn’t plan to offer him a renewal.’

Barcelona are back in action on Sunday when they host Valencia in LaLiga.

