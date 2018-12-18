Paul Pogba could not resist a cheeky dig at the dismissal of Jose Mourinho at Manchester United on social media – just 45 minutes after the Portuguese’s exit had been announced.

The club – already amidst their worst ever start to a Premier League season – slumped to a new low on Sunday when a 3-1 defeat at arch-rivals Liverpool left them a whopping 19 points adrift of the Premier League table toppers.

However, it still came as something of a surprise when they announced on Tuesday morning that Mourinho had been shown the door.

In a brief statement on the club’s website, the club announced: “Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect.

“The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.

“A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager.”

Just 45 minutes after the announcement, Pogba posted on both his Instagram and Twitter pages with a picture of himself appearing smirking with the message ‘caption this’. Thirty minutes later, the post was deleted, presumably on the advice of his management.

Much has been written about Pogba’s relationship with former Red Devils boss Mourinho, which has been heavily scrutinised in the wake of intense speculation surrounding Pogba’s future.

Talk of a rift between the pair intensified when footage emerged of a tense training ground exchange just days after the France midfielder was stripped of the vice-captaincy.

Odds tumbled on the club-record signing leaving Old Trafford, but Pogba remained adamant he remained happy at United ahead of facing Juventus in the Champions League on his old stomping ground.

When asked more specifically about his relationship with Mourinho, Pogba suggested the bad times had been cast aside for the long-term good of Manchester United.

“Manager coach/player manager,” he said when asked to assess his relationship with the boss. “Like everybody I will say if I ask you this question, ‘How is the manager with other players?’ He will say he is the manager and I am the player.

“I think the same way as everybody. Just a player – I do what he tells me to do. He’s the boss, he’s the manager and I listen. I enjoy it, I just listen, and I do it with happiness.”

However, Pogba’s post on Tuesday morning confirmed what many suspected: relations between the pair were strained and the midfielder was clearly a happy man to see the Portuguese coach shown the door.