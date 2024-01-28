Brutal Postecoglou to axe Tottenham signing who’s only just joined; his Spurs future depends on one thing

Tottenham reportedly have no plans to make the loan deal for Timo Werner a permanent one at the end of the season as things stand.

The former Chelsea attacker joined Spurs earlier this month on a six-month loan after falling down the pecking order at parent club RB Leipzig.

Werner has since made two appearances for Ange Postecoglou’s side, contributing one assist in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

He was the first of Tottenham’s January additions before the North Londoners brought in Radu Dragusin from Genoa for a £26m fee.

They may be the only two players Spurs sign, too, after seemingly missing out on a deal for Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa after a Brentford hijack.

Postecoglou will hope that the duo can play a key role in helping his team secure a top-four finish this season.

Spurs currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League table – trailing fourth-placed Aston Villa by three points.

A fresh report has revealed that Werner will need to start banging in the goals if he wants to join Tottenham on a permanent deal.

Tottenham not planning to sign Werner on permanent deal

According to Football Insider, Postecoglou currently has ‘no plans’ to sign Werner permanently in the summer.

Werner’s deal reportedly has a £15m option to buy, with Spurs covering his full salary during his stay in London.

It’s claimed that Tottenham will only sign the Leipzig loanee permanently if he has a ‘stellar second half of the season.’

Werner’s best season at Chelsea saw him score six Premier League goals for the Blues, so you’d think he would have to do much better than that.

As for their plans for this month, Tottenham are still keen on bringing in a new centre-midfielder.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher is Postecoglou’s main target but the England star is happy at Stamford Bridge and wants to stay.

Some members of the Chelsea hierarchy feel it’s necessary to sell Gallagher this month to balance the books, however, so he’s still a player for Spurs fans to keep an eye on.

