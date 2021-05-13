Brutally honest Cavani reveals how close he came to Man Utd exit

Edinson Cavani has revealed that the chance of him joining Boca Juniors this summer “was real”, adding that talk he was looking for a way out of Manchester United was “half true, half lies”.

The 34-year-old Uruguayan decided to shelve any plans for a return to South America when he signed a one-year contract extension at Old Trafford. The striker has proved more influential as the season has gone on, notching 15 goals in 36 appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

But speaking about the opportunity of moving to Argentina, Cavani told 2 de Punta (as cited by Goal): “The possibility I was going to sign for them [Boca] was real, but I was always clear. What has been said and printed is half true, half lies. Sometimes it’s like that – but the chance was real.”

The veteran forward also spoke about whether a move to Boca could still happen further down the line.

He revealed that he spoken about a switch with Boca’s vice-president Juan Roman Riquelme for years, adding that nothing can be ruled out.

Cavani added: “Has the door with Boca been left open? You’d need to ask Boca if the door is open. Today the reality is what it is, I’m at Manchester United and I’m fully focused.

“There are moments when you need to be near your roots and your loved ones. There’s not a year goes by when I don’t think about it. But the decision is a mixture of things, the affection of the people, the attitude of the club with me and my family, my team-mates asking me to stay, the manager.”

The in-form Cavani has notched eight goals in as many appearances for United. He is expected to return to the starting line-up for Thursday night’s rearranged clash with Liverpool.

Offers flooding in for Man Utd target

Meanwhile, the agent of Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has revealed that he has received several strong transfer offers for his client.

The 18-year-old has already cemented his status as one of his generation’s most exciting talents. Alongside the likes of Erling Haaland and Phil Foden, the midfielder is well-placed to enjoy a stellar career. But his development in the near future will prove key in determining his pathway to further stardom.

While he has become a cornerstone at Rennes after making his debut at the age of 16, he will know that bigger clubs will offer greater chances at winning silverware.

Luckily for him, talk of his next move is already rife, with Manchester United and Arsenal both reportedly keen.

AS has claimed that United are watching the teenager as a potential target if Paul Pogba leaves. The Gunners, meanwhile, have already reportedly done work on Camavinga’s transfer.

According to the player’s agent, reports of contact with his client are true. However, he stressed that Camavinga could yet stay in France for another season.

“Believe me we have a lot of offers for this year, a lot of offers, and good ones,” Jonathan Barnett told SNTV (via Goal).

“I mean top, top clubs. We don’t want to rush. There is the right time to move on and playing games is the most important thing at his age.

“Playing in a good club is nice for him. It might be this year, or he wants to have another year. He has got to talk to his family, his father. We will all sit down and decide. We will talk to Rennes as well and decide. There is no rush for him.”