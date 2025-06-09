Fabrizio Romano has revealed which of Manchester United and Tottenham Bryan Mbeumo is giving ‘priority’ to signing with at a time when his manager at Brentford, Thomas Frank, has agreed terms with Spurs.

Mbeumo is expected to leave Brentford this summer, with Man Utd initially emerging as the overwhelming favourite to secure his services.

The 25-year-old left-footer signalled his intention to sign with the Red Devils despite their lack of Champions League football. Among those Mbeumo originally overlooked were Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle.

Man Utd are ready to pay Mbeumo a weekly wage somewhere in the £150,000-£200,000 range. They’ve tabled two bids thus far, with the second worth £50m plus £10m in add-ons.

Brentford’s dream valuation is £70m, though the Bees are using Matheus Cunha’s £62.5m transfer to Man Utd as a more realistic guideline. As such, United’s second bid in terms of total value (£60m) fell just £2.5m short of the sum Brentford will do business for.

The signs all looked rosy for the Red Devils, though movement at Tottenham has sparked concern.

Brentford boss, Thomas Frank, is in line to replace the sacked Ange Postecoglou in the Spurs dugout.

According to Ben Jacobs, Frank has verbally agreed terms with Spurs and TEAMtalk has been informed the north London club are racing to close a deal with all haste.

The fact Frank is on his way to Tottenham has fuelled speculation he could immediately reunite with Mbeumo.

Indeed, the Daily Mirror claimed Frank had requested Spurs make a move for Mbeumo and redirect his move from Old Trafford to Tottenham.

A follow-up from the Sunday Mirror then revealed Spurs are ready to put a contract proposal on the table, though the numbers involved – £130,000-a-week – are less than what United are offering.

One factor that could work in Spurs’ favour is their ability to offer Champions League football, though as mentioned, Mbeumo is willing to join United despite their free midweeks next season.

In any case, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided a brief update on the latest he’s hearing regarding Mbeumo and his intentions.

Via his newsletter for GiveMeSport, Romano insisted Mbeumo is still giving ‘priority’ to Man Utd.

“Mbeumo is waiting for Man United as a priority. Thomas Frank is close to Spurs so we will see what happens if he joins; but Mbeumo at the moment is waiting to see what happens with United.”

Bryan Mbeumo’s goals and assists since 2019