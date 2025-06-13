Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has outlined why he thinks Bryan Mbeumo would be better off snubbing a switch to Old Trafford and joining Thomas Frank at Tottenham Hotspur instead.

The Brentford frontman enjoyed an incredible campaign at the Gtech Community Stadium, where he has spent the last six seasons, scoring 20 goals and adding seven assists to help the Bees to a 10th-placed Premier League finish.

Having secured his status as one of the players of the 2024/25 season, Mbeumo was the subject of plenty of transfer noise involving the likes of Man Utd, Newcastle and – more latterly – Tottenham.

Indeed, the Red Devils have already seen an opening £45m, plus £10m in add-ons bid rejected for the explosive winger, who TEAMtalk can confirm does favour an Old Trafford switch.

However, Frank’s move to Tottenham has led to increased rumours of the Dane convincing Mbeumo to follow him across the capital.

For their part, United have increased their offer to closer to £60m and are prepared to offer a salary of around £200,000-a-week to the attacker, with a deal actually edging closer to happening.

However, Foster sees sticking with Frank and moving to Spurs as the better option, telling the Ben Foster Podcast: “It’s not exactly a rock and a hard place, is it?!

“It’s like five-star and six-star [hotel]… am I going for a swimming pool in my room or having to just go to the top floor for the swimming pool? It’s still pretty nice!

“If you want to be part of something that’s going to make you probably a better footballer, work hard and be part of a team, then go to Spurs with Thomas Frank.”

Foster, however, thinks money will talk when it comes to Mbeumo’s final decision, adding: “If you are happy picking up your wages, knowing that there’s going to be an awful lot more pressure, a lot more eyes on you, a lot more judgment… but with their record in the last couple of years, failure is kind of just part of what they do… then you’d just go to Manchester United.”

Mbeumo’s head not for turning

Meanwhile, The Athletic journalist, Laurie Whitwell, speaking to the Stretford Paddock’s YouTube channel, is confident a deal is there to be done for United.

Indeed, when asked if Frank joining Tottenham could turn the player’s head, Whitwell stated: “No, I don’t think so.

“I’m sure the player will have known the likelihood of what that was (Frank leaving for Spurs), but that was trailed as something for quite a while and if the player really felt he wanted it, he could have gone there.”

Whitwell also picked out four reasons why Mbeumo wants the move to United above all others, adding: “He has a clear vision and can see how he fits into the system at United.

“The stature of the place – and I know people have been upset about him choosing Man Utd when there is no European football on offer.

“But clearly, the raised profile you get from your own personal brand, let’s say, and also the opportunity to play in that stadium (Old Trafford), the pressure, the eyeballs that come with it, I think it (United) are still an appealing prospect to a lot of players.”

