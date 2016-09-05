Buffon and Dybala feel ‘betrayed’ by Pogba’s move to Man Utd

Paul Pogba’s decision to join Manchester United has left his former Juventus team-mates feeling “betrayed”, according to reports.

Manchester United signed Pogba in a world-record £89million transfer in August, ending the midfielder’s four-year spell at Juve.

However, Italian newspaper Tuttosport report that the France international had told some members of the team, including Paulo Dybala and Gianluigi Buffon, that he would be staying at the Serie A champions.

The report adds that the players felt “betrayed” and “perplexed” when Pogba then returned to Old Trafford.

Argentina striker Dybala was regarded as a close friend of the midfielder, but was blunt when asked about the 23-year-old last week.

“I’m sure I’ll see Paul once we are retired,” he said.

The Daily Mail adds that Juventus’ initial summer plans did not involve selling their prized asset.

‘Andrea Agnelli, president of Juventus, and Giuseppe Marotta, director general, had intended to keep the 23-year-old as part of the squad for the coming campaign as Juventus look to break the record for consecutive Serie A titles.

‘Juventus were planning to sell the midfielder at the end of the 2016-17 campaign, believing that they could have secured an even greater fee than the record breaking sum they acquired from United.’