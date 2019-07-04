Buffon back home as Juventus re-sign legendary keeper

Former Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has rejoined Juventus, the Serie A champions have announced.

The 41-year-old, who spent 17 years with the Italian club before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain last summer, has signed a one-year contract.

He underwent a medical in Turin on Thursday morning.

“After a year away from Turin, Gianluigi Buffon has returned to Juventus after penning a one-year contract which will tie him to the club until 30 June 2020,” read a statement on the club website.

“Buffon is back home!”

Reports in the Italian press bizarrely claimed Buffon was a target for Leeds earlier this summer.

Buffon has clocked up a staggering 901 appearances during a glittering career and will be hoping to add to his incredible trophy haul at Juventus this season, having spent 17 seasons in Turin before leaving last summer for France.

And Juventus, who signed Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer earlier this week, soon hope to follow up the return of Buffon with the capture of Ajax defender Matthijs De Ligt.