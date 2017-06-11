Buffon drops huge hint that Szczesny is Juventus bound

Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon has virtually confirmed Arsenal’s Wojciech Szczesny will succeed him in goal at the Bianconeri.

The Gunners keeper has been heavily tipped to make a £14million switch to the Champions League finalists this summer after two seasons on loan in Serie A with Roma.

However, that deal looked off when Roma president James Palotta said he still expects Szczesny to sign for them.

Now though, Juventus appear to have moved back into pole position after Buffon, addressing the Italian media ahead of Sunday’s World Cup qualifier between Italy and Liechtenstein, dropped a huge hint on the Poland stopper’s future.

Buffon, who is contracted to Juventus until June 2018, at which time he is expected to hang up his gloves, said: “I am ready to retire with [Gianluigi] Donnarumma here and Szczesny at Juventus. I know I won’t last forever.”

Speaking about his future after football, Buffon continued: “I’d like to coach the Italy national team one day.

“It is not as stressful as coaching a club and after so many years in the pitch I will be looking for something more relaxing.”

And reflecting on Juventus’ Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid on June 3, Buffon admitted: “There was way too much optimism for the final against Real Madrid. We were playing against an amazing club.

“I’ve lost and I’ve won many competitions during my career but one has always to look forward.

“The next one could be my last year as a professional footballer and I want to have a leading role.”