Buffon: Everyone to blame if disaster strikes for Italy

Captain Gianluigi Buffon insists that everyone will be to blame if Italy fail to make their first World Cup in 60 years.

The Azzurri trail Sweden 1-0 after the first leg of their play-off and take on the Swedes in the return leg on Monday night.

Juventus keeper Buffon talked to assembled media on Sunday afternoon, admitting: “We can make no mistakes, we are focusing on what we must do to win but if we fail to qualify everybody should take the blame.

“We are not stressed, personally I am focused on the game and I hope fans will support us. Sweden are a solid side and their behaviour will make little difference, it all depends on us.”

“We know we can win this game, we dream to qualify for the World Cup, it’s an important game for us and for the history of the national team.”

“I’ve already faced similar situations in my career, sometimes I’ve succeed, some other times I’ve failed. Tomorrow’s game means a lot for all of us, not only for me. My situation is not important at the moment. It would be a great satisfaction to qualify for the World Cup.”