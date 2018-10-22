Buffon names his top three keepers, only one plays in England

Gianluigi Buffon has named the three goalkeepers that he rates the highest and has also questioned why Thibaut Courtois was named the Golden Glove winner at the World Cup.

Buffon has been one of the world’s top stoppers for two decades, starring for Parma, Juventus and PSG and earning legendary status with Italy.

The 40-year-old was asked by Club Canal Foot which three of his contemporaries he rates the highest.

He answered: “I will say Manuel Neuer of course, David De Gea and Jan Oblak… then there are others. Courtois, Keylor Navas. We are in an era where there are many great keepers.”

Courtois was named the World Cup’s best goalkeeper after helping Belgium to the last four but Buffon, himself a World Cup winner back in 2006, was amazed that France skipper Hugo Lloris did not claim the Golden Glove.

“I already said that Lloris deserved to win the title,” Buffon added. “He was exceptional.

“Courtois had a very big World Cup. Lloris had a very big World Cup and he won it. I did not understand.”

