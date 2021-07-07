Chelsea are lining up a bid for Erling Haaland this summer which they believe Borussia Dortmund will have to accept, according to a report.

The 20-year-old has burst onto the scene in recent times to become one of the world’s most coveted talents. As a result, he has had strong links with a move to the Premier League for some time. Manchester United had interest, but their signing of Jadon Sancho has all-but ruled them out – for this summer at least.

Manchester City have looked a contender, but manager Pep Guardiola has thrown fresh doubt over his side’s chances.

As such, Chelsea remain the only Premier League side with strong ties to Haaland’s transfer. Owner Roman Abramovich has reportedly made it his personal mission to sign the Norway international.

According to 90min, the Blues – aided by transfer chief Marina Granovskaia – are preparing a £150million bid.

Chelsea officials reportedly believe that Dortmund will have no choice but to accept such a proposal.

Most teams want to wait until next year to go after Haaland, when a €75million (£64million) release clause activates in his contract.

However, Chelsea know that ‘enormous’ competition will arise. Therefore, they plan to raid Dortmund this summer, with the German club ‘bracing’ themselves for an offer.

While they would want to keep Haaland for at least one more season, the temptation to sell for more than double what they would get further down the line could prove too tempting.

Indeed, 90min has claimed that Dortmund refused to sell when talks mentioned a £100million fee. Now, though, the landscape has significantly changed with Chelsea’s plan.

As for Haaland’s stance, he has previously revealed that he intends to honour his Dortmund contract. But 90min says that he feels open to moving to London after living in Leeds with father Alf-Inge Haaland.

Chelsea have held extensive talks with Haaland’s representatives, including agent Mino Raiola. As a result, they are looking into the ‘finer details’ of a £150million bid.

Chelsea have striker transfer priority

The report adds that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich would ideally want to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the club.

However, cash-strapped Inter are close to easing their financial concerns by offloading Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain.

In any case, a new striker has become a priority for Blues manager Thomas Tuchel. His side have only scored more than two goals in a game once under his stewardship so far.

That is despite spending over £100million to sign Kai Havertz and Timo Werner last summer.