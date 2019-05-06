Bundesliga assist king responds to rumours of cut-price Liverpool move

Bayer Leverkusen star Julian Brandt has poured cold water on talk that he could move to Liverpool or Juventus in the upcoming summer window.

Recent reports have suggested that the Reds are firmly in the race to land the winger, who manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to be a huge admirer of.

The 22-year-old has had an outstanding season with Leverkusen, scoring nine goals and registering an impressive 18 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions.

His €25m exit fee is certain to be of interest to Klopp, who wanted the player back in the summer of 2017 before the Reds instead opted to sign Mohamed Salah.

It has even been claimed recently that as many as six clubs are monitoring Brandt, but he is paying little attention to the rumoured interest.

He told Bundesliga’s official website: “I’m enjoying myself.

“I’ve got a contract with Bayer until 2021, so right now all is well. As things stand, I’m staying put.

“I just want to end the season as best we can.”

