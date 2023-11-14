Bundesliga attacker verbally agrees New York Red Bulls transfer as Fabrizio Romano reveals contract length

Emil Forsberg is set to move from RB Leipzig to New York Red Bulls

New York Red Bulls are set to sign Emil Forsberg from sister club RB Leipzig in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Forsberg has played for RB Leipzig since January 2015, when they were still in the second tier in Germany. He has since been a key part of their rise to becoming an established top-flight outfit and a frequent sight in the Champions League.

Over the years, he was linked with a move to the Premier League at various times – with Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United all mentioned as potential admirers over the years.

It has been a while since Forsberg was the subject of speculation about an English move, though – and it has now emerged that his next step after his RB Leipzig career will be to move stateside.

Summarising recent reports, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Forsberg has ‘verbally agreed’ to move from one Red Bull club to another in January.

Should all go to plan, he will be joining New York Red Bulls on a four-year contract.

It will be an eye-catching move in Major League Soccer thanks to the pedigree that the Sweden international will bring.

At the age of 32, though, his best days may be behind him, which is why the time could be right for a different kind of challenge after 318 appearances, 69 goals and 67 assists for RB Leipzig.

He has not yet officially signed a contract with New York Red Bulls, but has given his word to them.

RB Leipzig still have him under contract until 2025, but might be ready to move him across their network, since he has only started four Bundesliga matches for them this season.

Leipzig could also let Werner leave in January

Forsberg is not the only player who could be leaving RB Leipzig midway through the season. Doubts have recently been growing about the immediate future of former Chelsea flop Timo Werner.

Out of confidence again after his return to Leipzig, Werner might want to reinvigorate himself with a new challenge before Euro 2024.

Earlier this week, RB Leipzig’s sporting director Rouven Schroder told Bild: “He is a part of the team that has to face the competition. There is a bit of the performance principle. And if others are currently a bit ahead, then Timo is also one who faces the whole thing and also accepts the matter.

“I wouldn’t say that [he could leave in January] now. We look at the squad normally and will certainly also have players there who may say on their own that they have something else in mind. We also face the matter.”

