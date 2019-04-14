Bundesliga chief confirms €60m Liverpool target will leave this summer

RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has confirmed that the club’s star striker Timo Werner is set to leave this summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have been continually linked with the 22-year-old forward since last summer, though their hopes looked to have suffered a blow when it was reported that Bayern had already agreed personal terms with the player.

Any move to Anfield would certainly be welcomed by his former Leipzig teammate Naby Keita, who in February stated he would do all he can to help Liverpool win the race to sign the player.

The 23-year-old is contracted to RB Leipzig until the summer of 2020 and while the Bundesliga side were keen to tie him down to a new deal, all the signs point to a move away for the striker, as Mintzlaff has now confirmed.

“We want to extend it with him. But he has signalled to us that he would rather not,” Mintzlaff told Sky.

Leipzig have seemingly been left with little option but to cash in on the striker this summer, with Bild recently reporting the Bundesliga side will seek a fee of around €60m (£51.5m) for Werner.

However, a report from SportBild says that Werner has already agreed to join Bayern Munich at the end of the season.