Bundesliga chief reveals definitive stance on £100m Man Utd target

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has told Manchester United and Real Madrid to forget about signing Jadon Sancho this summer.

Sancho has been in incredible form for the Bundesliga giants this season, racking up his 17th league assist of the season over the weekend with a delightful lobbed through ball.

Dortmund paid just £7m to sign Sancho from Manchester City in 2017, a fee that looks to be an absolute snip given his apparent £100million valuation now.

United are apparently pondering a swoop for the England international as they look to help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer overhaul his squad ahead of next season.

Dortmund, however, insist the winger will be sold for any price this summer and United instead may be forced to look elsewhere if the Bundesliga outfit’s stance does not soften.

Now, Zorc has reinforced BVB’s stance on their prized young asset by insisting Sancho will stay at the club next season, despite big-money interest from abroad.

“No, we did not receive anything [an offer],” Zorc told Sky Sports before Dortmund’s shock defeat to Schalke.

“We do not expect anything and we do not want anything, because he is on our plans.

“He will play for Borussia Dortmund next season. Nobody needs to get in touch.”