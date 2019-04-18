Bundesliga club want to sign Arsenal youngster on permanent basis

Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe could make his loan move to RB Leipzig permanent, according to reports.

The attacking midfielder joined the Bundesliga side in January on a temporary basis, with Unai Emery hoping it would provide the learning experience needed for him to return to Arsenal ready for competitive action in the summer.

However, Smith Rowe may not be going back to Arsenal after all, with Calciomercato claiming that Leipzig want to sign the 18-year-old on a permanent basis.

Smith Rowe only made his debut for Leipzig at the weekend as a stoppage time substitute, having been sidelined with a groin problem until then. But despite his lack of action in Germany, the club are still optimistic enough about his potential to lodge a bid.

Fellow English youngsters Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson have been thriving in the Bundesliga this season, so Smith Rowe could be willing to continue his adventure with Leipzig as he continues his development. His contract at Arsenal expires at the end of next season, so Emery must decide soon whether he is a part of first team plans or not.