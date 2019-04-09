Bundesliga duo join Arsenal, Chelsea in hunt for Ajax playmaker

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly ready to challenge four Premier League clubs for Ajax star Hakim Ziyech.

Midfielder Ziyech, who is under contract until 2021, has had a brilliant campaign with the Dutch giants – driving them into the Champions League quarter-finals.

But according to Sport, the two Bundesliga sides are not the only clubs keen on a move for the Morocco international.

The reports also states that Premier League quartet Chelsea, Arsenal, Everton and Leicester are keen on the player, while there is also interest from Roma and Real Madrid.

Ziyech, who has previously played for Heerenveen and FC Twente, was born in Holland and played for the Dutch national side at youth-team level before deciding to switch to Morocco.

The attacking midfielder shone in the incredible 4-1 win at Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 tie, scoring one of the goals as Ajax recorded a famous win over the defending champions.