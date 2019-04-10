Bundesliga giants latest club to be linked with swoop for key Spurs man

Bayern Munich will reportedly make an attempt to snatch Mauricio Pochettino from Spurs this summer as they look to replace Niko Kovac.

Recent reports have suggested that Italian giants AC Milan are lining up an approaching for the Argentine, with doubts over their head coach Gennaro Gattuso.

It was even claimed than Milan are ready to back the former Saints boss with a £300million budget – something which seems unlikely given that they are under Financial Fair Play constraints.

Spurs, however, have the 47-year-old tied down until 2023, have just moved into their brand new £1bn stadium and are ready to finally spend some money in the summer transfer window to help keep Pochettino at the helm.

His impressive work in north London has caused Bayern to take note, and Mundo Deportivo journalist Miguel Rico believes that Bavarians are plotting a summer approach.

Rico has stated that Bayern are ready to ‘offer the only thing he doesn’t have in London’, which it turns out is a ‘very high chance of winning trophies immediately’.

Bayern’s 5-0 win over Dortmund on Saturday has seemingly set them up for their seventh successive title, however club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has hinted that Kovac’s job is not entirely safe.