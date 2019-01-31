Bundesliga giants manage to beat deadline and sign young Arsenal star

Arsenal starlet Emile Smith Rowe has joined Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on loan for the rest of the season, it has been confirmed.

Smith Rowe emerged as a potential target for the Bundesliga club late in the January transfer window, but were attempting to negotiate an option to buy into the loan deal.

Head coach Unai Emery said: “Emile is a promising young player. This move will get him valuable competitive action which is important as he continues his development.”

The London Evening Standard say Smith Rowe flew to Germany on Thursday evening ahead of a medical with the side fourth in the Bundesliga.

They add that Arsenal ‘view the temporary switch as an important step in his development before resuming his career at Emirates Stadium’.

More to follow…