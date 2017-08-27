Bundesliga giants ready to move for Arsenal star Ozil

Borussia Dortmund are eyeing a move for Arsenal’s star midfielder Mesut Ozil, according to a report.

The Mirror claims that the Bundesliga side are ready to splash the cash after collecting £130m from the sale of Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona.

Dortmund believe that they can lure Ozil – who is in the final year of his contract at Arsenal – back to Germany.

The German international grew up not far away from Dortmund and player for two years at local rivals FC Schalke.

Wenger is reportedly confident that the 28-year-old will sign a new deal at the club to keep him beyond his current contract which expires next summer.

However, Dortmund may have other ideas after receiving a boost to their summer warchest, and they are prepared to spend a chunk of the £130m on Ozil.