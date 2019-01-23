Bundesliga giants step away from top Liverpool striker target

Borussia Dortmund are not in the running for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, according to a report.

The Germany forward, who is understood to be a summer target for Liverpool, has so far refused to sign a new deal with the Bundesliga club – a situation which has unnerved Leipzig.

There were suggestions that Dortmund would use the money they received from Chelsea for Christian Pulisic;s tranafer to fund a move for the striker.

However, Kicker claim head coach Lucien Favre does not feel Werner is a tactical fit for his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation. Favre apparently thinks that Werner lacks the ability to lead the line on his own, and he is unable to play out wide.

In December Bild reported that Liverpool were weighing up a move for Werner.

Abendzeitung also claimed that Jurgen Klopp had scouts watching Werner score both of Leipzig’s goals in the 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in November.

Leipzig though have warned the 22-year-old that he will be sold in the summer if he does not extend his contract with the Bundesliga side.

The striker, who has scored 11 goals in 18 league games, is holding off on a new contract at Leipzig, which is due to expire in 2020, and is currently said to be assessing his options amid interest from elsewhere – namely Bayern Munich.

“Of course we have to know at the latest after the end of the season,” said Lepzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff to Kicker. “A club like us cannot afford to go with Timo Werner in a final contract year.

“It’s logical that such a player should be courted by clubs that have a very different sporting perspective and different financial possibilities than we have.

“But as long as we develop as a club, and of course the Champions League participation would be very helpful, I believe that Werner is still in good hands with us.

“If Timo does not strive for the highest possible salary, then it would be a good investment in his sporting future.”