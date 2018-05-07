Bundesliga giants weighing up £10m move for Liverpool stopper

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet could leave Anfield this summer with Borussia Dortmund reportedly keen on signing him.

The 30-year-old has lost his No.1 spot to Loris Karius and reports claim that he will look to quiet Merseyside come the end of the season.

Dortmund are said to be on the look out for a new stopper as they look for an upgrade on Swiss international Roman Burki.

And Liverpool, who have also been linked with a swap deal involving Mignolet and Stoke keeper Jack Butland, are ready to let the former Sunderland star leave for as little as £10million.

The Belgian has not featured in the Premier League since New Year’s Day after a string of high-profile errors, but that does not seem to be putting Dortmund off.

For their part, Jurgen Klopp’s men are still scouring the market for a new stopper – with the latest reports suggesting that Liverpool are at the head of the queue for young Ukrainian keeper Andriy Lunin.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.