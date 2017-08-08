Bundesliga outfit eyeing loan move for Liverpool starlets

Hannover 96 are reportedly interested in singing Liverpool youngsters Ryan Kent and Ben Woodburn.

Kicker claims that the Bundesliga outfit is looking to take the highly-rated young Reds duo on loan ahead of the start of the new season.

Woodburn, 17, made his senior debut for the club last November and has already been called up to the senior Wales squad, while Kent,20, impressed last season on loan in the Championship with Barnsley.

Representatives from Hannover are said to have flown over last week to take a look at the duo and are keen on giving them game time in Germany, although Jurgen Klopp may well want to keep them for strength in depth ahead of a busy campaign.