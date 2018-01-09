Arsenal, Tottenham see international defender hopes dashed

Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has ruled out a potential move for Jannik Vestergaard to Arsenal or Tottenham.

The north London giants have both been linked with a move for the Danish centre-back, who has had an outstanding first half of the season for the Bundesliga outfit.

Eberel, however, does not want to part ways with the 25-year-old and is quoted by Bild as saying: “There is absolutely no reason for us to let Jannik go.”

Since signing for Monchengladbach in July 2016, the 6ft 5in defender has netted seven goals in 64 appearances in all competitions.

Vestergaard will also be heading to the World Cup this summer as a team-mate of Tottenham star Christian Eriksen, having won 10 caps for Denmark.