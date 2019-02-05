Bundesliga outfit pushing for talks to sign impressive Liverpool ace

Hertha Berlin sporting director Michael Preetz has revealed that he wants to keep Marko Grujic beyond the end of this season.

The 22-year-old midfielder has scored twice in 10 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit since joining on loan in the summer, with Hertha currently sitting ninth in the table and battling for a fighting for a Europa League place.

Serbian international Grujic was Jurgen Klopp’s first signing, after taking over at Anfield in 2015, but has failed to establish himself in the German’s plans and has had to settle for loan moves to Red Star Belgrade and Cardiff before heading to Hertha this campaign.

And Preetz told Kicker, via Bulinews: “First and foremost, we’re happy that we have Marko.

“I’d always prefer that a player helps me out for a year than not at all. We’ll certainly talk to Liverpool about the next season.

“All the guys can help us make a difference in a season when something extraordinary is possible.

“That is our goal, and it would be wonderful to successfully take the next step together.”

