Bundesliga star denies using World Cup as Liverpool ‘audition’

Germany attacker Timo Werner has denied that he is considering the World Cup as an opportunity to ‘audition’ for a move to Liverpool this summer.

The RB Leipzig star has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield this summer, although the Liverpool Echo claims that the 22-year-old is not on Jurgen Klopp’s list of targets.

Despite those claims, Werner continues to be talked of as a potential arrival on Merseyside – with suggestions that he will use this summer’s showpiece event in Russia to further enhance his already growing reputation.

Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been linked with the forward, who has scored 21 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions this season, and is out of contract in 2020.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

However, Werner told Socrates magazine: “The World Cup is not about auditioning for Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Liverpool or whoever.

“I want to become world champion and then I want to attack again with RB Leipzig.

“I’m not dealing with any thoughts of making a change.”

The Reds have already landed his Leipzig team-mate Naby Keita this summer and despite saying his future remains with the Bundesliga outfit, Werner still hinted that he could move on eventually.

He added: “You never know what will happen in football in the future – that is not just a phrase, that’s a fact.”

More from Planet Sport:

T365 Recall: Jelena Ostapenko’s shock 100/1 French Open win in 2017 (Tennis365)

Robbie Elliott: Asprilla lost his deposit as there were bullet holes in the walls (Planet Football)