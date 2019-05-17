Bundesliga star ready to reject chance to work with Klopp at Liverpool

Bayer Leverkusen star Julian Brandt will reject Liverpool in favour of a summer move to Borussia Dortmund, a report claims.

The 22-year-old has had an outstanding season with Bayer Leverkusen, scoring nine goals and registering an impressive 17 assists in 42 appearances in all competitions.

His €25m exit fee is certain to be of interest to a number of suitors, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp – who wanted the player back in the summer of 2017 before the Reds instead opted to sign Mohamed Salah – said to be at the front of the queue.

A report two days ago claimed Klopp was confident of beating Borussia Dortmund in the race to sign the Germany forward.

Meanwhile, reports from Germany on Thursday claimed that Spurs and Mauricio Pochettino lead the race to sign Brandt, with Tottenham already holding talks with the player’s father over a summer deal to bring the Leverkusen star to north London.

Despite this, an update from Sky Sports News claims that Brandt would prefer a move to Borussia Dortmund if he is to leave this summer.

They state that he would snub a move to either Liverpool or Spurs if an offer from BVB came in, as he prefers to stay in Germany at this stage of his career rather than uproot for England.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!