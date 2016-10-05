Burke ‘was going to visit Spurs’ but has no regrets at Leipzig move

Teenage sensation Oliver Burke has revealed that he has no regrets over his move to Germany, and even cited Chelsea as a reason why he chose to leave England.

Burke caught the attention of many this summer when he completed a £13million move from Nottingham Forest to RB Leipzig, currently flying high in the Bundesliga.

The young Scotsman admitted to the Daily Mail that he was swayed to make the move by the facilities, and the prospect of developing his game at Leipzig.

“I stepped foot in the place and it was perfect,’ says Burke, who was flown over alongside sporting director Ralf Rangnick, who has been linked to the England manager’s role.

“We were on the plane and they were showing me all their ways of playing. I smiled. I thought I was only grabbing attention off the English clubs, until I found out through my agent. I was gobsmacked.

“We were chatting the whole way to Germany and they were telling me about how I could fit into the team, what role I would have. Not just saying how good I am as a player, which is always nice to hear, but also, ‘You have a long way to go as well. Your hard drive is only half full defensively.’ Damn!

“The move surprised a lot of people but the facilities are some of the best in the world. Everything you need. Not just that, it is the love. If the manager really wants you, that is the main priority. I didn’t even know how much they were paying for me, I was just like, ‘Wow, let’s do it. Let’s play in the Bundesliga’.”

Burke has only played 35 first-team games in his career, but that did not stop the youngster attracting interest from Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal prior to his move.

The 20-year-old did however state that there was one Premier League club that had made a serious advance, but it was another club that made him decide against the move.

“I was going to visit Tottenham,” he reveals. “But I said no because Leipzig showed enough care and attention to the little details. For a young man I don’t want to go somewhere that is a big club and be thinking am I going to play? Am I going to progress? Or are they just going to stick me out on loan, which happens a lot at English clubs.

“You can only look at Chelsea, and see the amount of talent they have, but they’re all on loan, not getting used. You don’t feel wanted when you sign for a club, you’re there for two training sessions, and then they buy someone else in your position for double the amount.”