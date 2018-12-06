Burnley boss Dyche hits back at sniping Klopp comments

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has hit back at Jurgen Klopp after the Liverpool boss bemoaned the Clarets’ physical approach at Turf Moor on Wednesday night.

Liverpool eventually ran out 3-1 winners after bringing Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah off the bench in the second half.

The Reds though endured a scare after falling behind to a Jack Cork goal, before James Milner, Firmino and Xherdan Shaqiri – with a late breakaway goal – sealed the points for Klopp’s men at Turf Moor.

And afterwards Klopp said was unhappy with the approach from Dyche’s side, who are fighting for the lives at the foot of the table.

But speaking at his press conference ahead of Saturday’s clash with Brighton, Dyche said: “I was a bit confused.

“There were some excellent tackles. The only one that was questionable was Bardo’s (Phil Bardsley).

“Ben Mee’s was a fantastic tackle and I think Gomez realised that. We send him our best if there is any injury but it wasn’t from a bad tackle.

“Of course football managers can question whatever they like but I don’t think they can reinvent the rules. I don’t think there’s many fans in this country that want to see tackling go out of the game.”

Klopp was left animated at full-time on Wednesday night and afterwards he took a swipe at Burnley and the officials.

“I’m pretty sure I don’t make a lot of friends, but that’s not my job,” said Klopp.

“I said after the first challenge, I don’t know who did it, a sliding tackle from six/seven yards, getting the ball, everybody likes it, I said to the ref ‘it’s no foul but please tell them you cannot do that’.

“They wanted to be aggressive. Aggression is a part of football. You try something and you need someone to say ‘be careful’.

“There were a lot of situations, challenges. There was nothing to say ‘wow, too much’, they were normal challenges. But with six or seven yards and then (slide) these times are over. They are over.

“We all want to win football games, and there are different ways of doing it. Somebody has to tell you to stop doing it, make two more steps and make a normal challenge.

“The boy with the ball is a bit unlucky because what can happen is what happened to Joe Gomez. I think the referee has to make sure that things like this don’t happen constantly.

“It’s not how it should be. Let’s play football.”