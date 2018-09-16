Burnley boss Dyche makes glaring admission after loss at Wolves

Burnley boss Sean Dyche admitted his team were second best at Wolves and praised goalkeeper Joe Hart for his performance.

The 1-0 scoreline flattered the visitors, who remained in the game through the brilliance of Hart, with the goalkeeper denying Helder Costa, Raul Jimenez, Otto and Ruben Neves before he was finally beaten after 61 minutes by Jimenez.

Burnley remain without a win in 11 matches in all competitions this season, after their Europa League exploits. They have lost their last four Premier League games – the last time that happened the Clarets were relegated from the top flight, finishing bottom of the table in 2015.

“Joe was very good. Someone said when we signed him that he will have to prove me wrong, well I said he doesn’t have to. I knew he was a top class goalkeeper and we are lucky to have him,” said Dyche.

“There is no doubt in my mind he is justifying why we brought him here.

“Joe was so busy because they were the better side, definitely on the creative side of the game, so credit to them, they’re a good side. They’ve invested very well over the last couple of years and you can see it.

“I thought they were good today. Sometimes you have got to give credit to the opposition and I certainly will do.”