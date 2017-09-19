Burnley boss Dyche scoffs at Liverpool’s 30-yard shooting

Burnley boss Sean Dyche thought the stats from the 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield were misleading.

Scott Arfield’s opener was cancelled out by Mo Salah, but despite having 71% possession and managing 35 shots with nine on target, Burnley held out for a point, which Dyche thought was “valid”.

And when Dyche was informed Burnley had allowed 86 shots against them in the last three games, but conceded only two goals, Dyche pointed to the range of shooting and thought the majority of Liverpool’s efforts were speculative.

“Generally we didn’t do that well away from home last season. But I thought the performances were better than the points we got,” said Dyche.

“And so far this season we have earned the right to get the points we have got.

“Any team can shoot from 30 yards and put it 20 yards over the bar, which on this occasion I thought they (Liverpool) did that quite a lot. There was a lot of long efforts from Liverpool.

“If people keep shooting from 30-odd yards they have got a lot less chance than they have say if they are shooting from 10 yards. That’s a fact.

“I thought our defending was resolute and I thought the organisation was very good and I thought we still threatened when we needed to and got a good point. And on the whole feel of the game a valid point in the end.”