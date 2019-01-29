Burnley end Solskjaer run as Man Utd hit back to earn late draw

Victor Lindelof TEAMtalk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s winning start to life at Manchester United came to an end after a dramatic 2-2 draw with Burnley at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s winning start may have come to an end but Manchester United’s storming two-goal comeback at the death against Burnley meant all was not lost.

Most onlookers expected the Norwegian to comfortably seal a ninth straight win in all competitions – and a record-breaking seventh at the start of a Premier League reign – but Sean Dyche’s men had other ideas.

Solskjaer’s United had not so much as gone behind before Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood scored for Burnley, who were dreaming of a first win at Old Trafford since 1962 until Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof sealed a dramatic 2-2 draw.

The overriding feeling was frustration for both sides at full-time, but this could prove a valuable point for a United side who were for so long frustrated by an organised side backed up by in-form goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

An Andreas Pereira mistake allowed Barnes to smash the visitors ahead in the 51st minute and, after dealing with a deluge of attacks, Wood appeared to put the game out of reach.

But that 81st-minute goal was far from the last act.

Pogba fired home a spot-kick with three minutes remaining and Lindelof struck in stoppage time in a comeback the watching Sir Alex Ferguson would have been proud of.

 

 

 

Manchester United Burnley