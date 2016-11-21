Burnley ‘got drunk’ at West Brom, admits Dyche

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has said his side’s obsession to keep possession was the main reason behind their 4-0 drubbing against West Brom.

The Clarets were completely outclassed at The Hawthorns and Dyche admitted Burnley played right into West Brom’s hands.

“It was not good enough – the first half particularly. The game was done at half-time,” Dyche told Sky Sports.

“We just got drunk on keeping the ball and playing in front of them and that is what they want you to do so they can counter attack. We got sucked into it – even though we had told the players what to expect.

“We have good points on the board but you have to build on what you are doing at home and take that on the road. I think some of that is a mentality thing – to play with more belief.

“We have had two below-par performances on TV – here and at Southampton, we were miles off it.

“I broke my leg here at 17 and I have never had a result here – one of the few grounds in the country where I have had nothing.”