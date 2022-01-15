Burnley and Nottingham Forest plot bids for defender available at cut-price

Nottingham Forest and Burnley are both plotting moves for Birmingham City defender Kristian Pedersen.

Pedersen, 27, is out of contract at St. Andrew’s this summer and is yet to sign a new deal with the club. The defender can play as a left back or as part of a three-man backline. Now, numerous clubs are interested in acquiring his services for cheap this month.

According to FootballInsider, Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Coventry are all preparing an offer for the Danish international.

The clubs are hoping that with his current contract set to expire, Birmingham will be open to selling the defender in a cut-price deal.

The Dane, who has made one appearance for his international side, is currently valued at around £3 million.

Pedersen has featured 19 times for Blues this season, predominantly being used as a left-sided full back.

Having joined Birmingham in July 2018, Pedersen has been a valued member of the squad, making over 100 appearances throughout his spell.

While all three clubs have registered their interest, no official offer has been made as of yet.

Boss offers verdict after dramatic late winner

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper was delighted by his side’s fighting spirit once again.

Lewis Grabban grabbed a late goal to secure a 1-0 victory over Millwall – similar to what happened against Arsenal in the FA Cup last weekend.

The 91st minute winner earned Forest a deserved three points, following a run of two Championship losses.

Cooper said: “I thought we looked really fit. The last 20 minutes, our legs looked really strong.

“We just wanted to keep going to the end, but we were never going to settle for a draw.

“Okay, we might have accepted it, but we were never going to settle for a draw.”

