Burnley, Porto interest to spark Newcastle action over resurgent attacker

Newcastle will look to fend off mounting interest from Burnley and FC Porto by making their move to tie down a resurgent forward.

Despite frequent criticism, Steve Bruce guided Newcastle to a commendable 12th-placed finish last season. The Magpies were at risk of slipping into the relegation zone for much of the campaign, but a late season surge comprising five wins from their final eight matches saw them to safety.

Attention has now turned to improving on last season’s effort and ensuring their season is an altogether more steady affair.

One player who helped Newcastle down the stretch against all odds was Jacob Murphy.

The £10m signing in 2017 appeared to have no place at St. James’ Park after a series of loan spells to Championship sides West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday between 2019-20.

However, the 26-year-old stood up when it mattered most when afforded an opportunity to impress last season.

His displays saw him win the trust of Bruce who played the winger for 90 minutes in each of their final eight league matches.

Per Sky Sports, fellow Premier League side Burnley and FC Porto duly took note. The pair are said to be ‘keen’ on prising Murphy away from Newcastle. However, Bruce’s side are reportedly aiming to end their hopes with a new ‘ long-term contract’ in the works.

They state that Murphy is deemed ‘not for sale’. Furthermore, Newcastle wish to reward Murphy with a new ‘long-term contract’ in place of his current deal that ends next summer.

Newcastle indicated their desire to retain Murphy as the season wore on. Even Bruce himself commented on the speculation at the back end of the campaign.

“I sincerely hope that we tie Jacob down,” said Bruce. “He’s played a big part in the season. I’ve been very, very pleased with him.”

Newcastle nearing impressive Arsenal deal

Meanwhile, Reports claim Arsenal are close to making a decision on the future of defender William Saliba which could see him remain in the Premier League.

He spent the first half of last season playing for Arsenal’s Under-23s before moving on loan to Nice in January. The rangy stopper enjoyed 20 Ligue 1 starts and impressed at Allianz Riviera.

It was thought that Nice were keen to take him on loan for another campaign after his displays in 2020-21. But it seems as though Arteta wants to loan him to an English club to aid his development.

That will be music to the ears of Newcastle United, who have reportedly already made two bids to take him on loan.

