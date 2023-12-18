Burnley line up cut-price move for Championship striker as Kompany eyes season-changing transfer

Burnley are lining up a January move for Southampton forward Che Adams to bolster their survival hopes, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Clarets boss Vincent Kompany has made a new striker one of his top priorities for the winter transfer window and the Saints star features high on his wanted list.

Adams is entering the final six months of his contract at Southampton and TEAMtalk sources state that Burnley are hoping to land the forward for a bargain fee.

Everton were heavily linked with Adams in the summer but a move never came to fruition. It’s thought that the Scotland international is keen to return to the Premier League as soon as possible.

Burnley’s current first-choice striker Jay Rodriguez has struggled to score goals this season, netting twice in 12 Premier League appearances so far.

The Lancashire club currently sit second-bottom of the table – six points adrift from safety as it stands. Kompany believes that bringing in a new centre-forward could be exactly what they need to avoid relegation.

READ MORE: In-demand Liverpool full-back offered four exit routes, with PL Burnley alongside Leeds in pursuit

Burnley plot January move for Che Adams

Adams has only started started nine of Southampton’s 21 Championship games so far this this season, but has still contributed four goals and provided two assists.

The 27-year-old has proved in the past that he has what it takes to score goals in the Premier League. His best campaign was in 2020/21, when he netted nine times in 36 Premier League appearances.

Southampton are understandably reluctant to lose Adams as they battle to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

They are aware, however, this could be their last chance to cash-in on Scotland’s number 10 or risk losing him for nothing next summer.

Burnley are amongst the lowest scorers in the Premier League so far this season and Kompany knows they need to improve on that if they are to have any chance of staying up.

TEAMtalk understands that Adams is an attractive option for Kompany as he would provide much-needed Premier League experience as well as being relatively cheap due to his contract situation.

With that in mind, Burnley appear set to launch a concrete offer for Adams in the coming weeks.

DON’T MISS: Jobe Bellingham: Real Madrid plans to sign Sunderland star threatened as London giants get in on the act