Defour explains reasons behind club-record move to Burnley

Burnley have broken their transfer record to sign Belgian midfielder Steven Defour from Anderlecht for a fee in the region of £7.5million.

The 28-year-old, who has won 46 caps for his country, has penned a three-year deal at Turf Moor for a fee understood to have eclipsed the initial £6million the Clarets spent on striker Andre Gray last summer.

Defour has become Burnley’s fourth signing of the transfer window and will give Sean Dyche the central midfielder he has been craving since Joey Barton left Turf Moor to join Rangers after their promotion.

And the Belgian midfielder is delighted to have the opportunity to prove himself in the top-flight in English football.

He told the club’s official website: “I hope I can bring my experience to the team and the club to stay in the Premier League.

“I’m looking forward to every game. The atmosphere around the league is fantastic and everyone across the world has seen the Premier League, so I am very proud to be a part of that.

“It is a new challenge for me, but I like that.”

Defour, who has been a summer-long target for the Clarets, added: “It has been a long few weeks, but I am very happy to be here.

“When I knew that Burnley was interested, I took some time to look into the club and I saw some interesting stuff.

“I also called a friend of mine who plays at Brentford and he told me Burnley was the best team in the Championship and that it would be a really good choice for me.”

Manager Sean Dyche added: “Steven was a target of ours and it’s been a hard deal to do, but we got there in the end.

“He’s a good player with a depth of experience at international level and also Champions League.

“Steven is new to the Premier League but has a real thirst and desire to be successful in this campaign.”

Defour will wear number 16 at Turf Moor.