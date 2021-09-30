Burnley winger Dwight McNeil has revealed he still has ambitions at the club, despite rumoured transfer interest from Premier League clubs including Everton.

McNeil was reportedly the subject of interest from a few clubs over the summer. The Toffees and Aston Villa were the main culprits vying for the player’s signature.

While Aston Villa signed Emiliano Buendia, along with Ashley Young and Leon Bailey – who are all capable in McNeil’s position – their interest dwindled.

However, Everton were reported to be massively interested, and McNeil himself learned of the rumours.

“I heard it, but nothing came about it. When I asked my agents the question, they hadn’t heard anything,” he said, via Liverpool Echo.

Despite rumours, McNeil felt it vital to keep his head clear, and focus on the season ahead with Burnley.

“I think, in the summer, it was important for me to still keep thinking about Burnley and my ambitions are with Burnley this season,” he said.

McNeil has started each of Burnley’s Premier League games so far this season. The 21-year-old continues to impress, though he is aware he must continue to work hard to prove himself.

“I’ve got to push on here because I know there’s a lot to improve on. I’m still learning every day and aspiring to the player I want to be,” he said.

“It’s always nice when other clubs take notice but the main thing is that everyone here rates me very highly, which is always nice.”

McNeil party to tough Burnley start

While retaining McNeil is a positive for Burnley, the squad’s start to the Premier League campaign leaves much to be desired.

They have only scored five times in the league so far, and sit rather uncomfortably, in 19th place.

A home game against Norwich at the weekend presents a good chance to pick up some much needed points.

Especially since they then travel to Manchester City after the international break, a team they have failed to beat in their last 13 meetings.