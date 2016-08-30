Patrick Bamford has admitted the opportunity to work with Sean Dyche was the crucial factor in his decision to join Burnley.

The striker made the move to Turf Moor on Tuesday, with the Clarets becoming the latest in a long line of loan moves for the 22-year-old.

However, he is quietly confident that Dyche can help get his career back on track.

Bamford told the club’s website, www.burnleyfootballclub.com: “I had heard in the past three seasons that Sean was interested, but for one reason or another it hadn’t materialised.

“We spoke again in this window and after a chat everything was positive. It was just about getting it done in the end.

“One of the things the gaffer said to me is that he has done well with strikers in the past. He said he’d bring the best out of me and was straightforward with me.

“He told me how it was and it’s refreshing to have that. Sometimes in managers you can get a blurred pathway, so it was nice to hear the truth, then you know where you stand and it’s easier to move on from there.

“I know I have to work hard and I’m fully prepared to do that to try and get in that team.

“It’s up to me to take that chance when it comes. The Premier League is a long, hard season and there will be chances. It’s up to me then.”