Burnley add fifth summer signing as Wales international arrives

Burnley have signed Wales international defender Connor Roberts from Swansea City for an undisclosed fee.

Roberts has signed a four-year-deal at Turf Moor and the 25-year-old right-back becomes the Clarets’ fifth senior signing of the summer transfer window.

It’s understood Burnley have paid in the region of £2.5m for the versatile right-back, as per Wales Online. His contract with Swansea was set to expire next summer.

The Clarets had already signed Maxwel Cornet from Lyon following the earlier arrivals of Nathan Collins, Wayne Hennessey and Aaron Lennon.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace told the club’s website: “On behalf of everyone at Burnley Football Club, we are delighted to welcome Connor to Turf Moor.

“It’s great to add another player with strong international experience to our squad and provide an opportunity for Connor to play Premier League football again having provided outstanding service to Swansea and impressed on the international stage with Wales.

“We look forward to seeing him in action soon.”

Roberts, who made four Premier League appearances for Swansea, will wear the No. 14 shirt.

Williams in

Elsewhere, Swansea are hoping that Liverpool defender Rhys Williams will replace Roberts.

he 20-year-old has largely remained on the periphery of Liverpol’s first team, despite last season’s breakthrough. In fact, he became a crucial player for Jurgen Klopp amid his side’s injury crisis. Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez all suffered long-term injuries, forcing Williams into contention.

He subsequently made 19 first-team appearances, including nine in the Premier League and six in the Champions League.

However, his situation has now changed and he is playing Under-23s football again. Meanwhile, Van Dijk and Matip have re-formed their partnership and Gomez has started on the bench.

What’s more, new centre-back signing Ibrahima Konate has joined him. As such, Williams’ chances of minutes look slim.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the centre-back is close to moving to South Wales for the rest of the season on loan.

