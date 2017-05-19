Burton agree deal to sign Rochdale midfielder Lund

Rochdale midfielder Matty Lund has put pen to paper and agreed a deal to join Sky Bet Championship side Burton Albion, the club has revealed.

The 26-year-old Northern Ireland international will join the Brewers when his contract at Spotland expires at the end of June.

Lund told his new club’s website: “Playing in the Championship has been an aim of mine for a couple of seasons and it’s an opportunity for me to show what I can do at a higher level and I want to show Burton, my family and friends that I can make that step up.”

Lund scored 10 goals for Rochdale this season and made the first of his two international appearances in November.

Burton boss Nigel Clough added: “He’s a goalscoring midfielder and there aren’t many of them about. Not many midfielders get double figures of goals these days.

“If he gets regular games at this level that will help him establish himself with Northern Ireland so this is a good opportunity for him.”