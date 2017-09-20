Burton man says he turned down Man Utd twice

Burton Albion midfielder Matty Lund says he twice turned down moves to Manchester United.

The two sides meet tonight in the Carabao Cup third round and Lund, 26, is expected to start at Old Trafford after making seven appearances already this season.

Lund, who moved to Burton from Rochdale in the summer, says he had the opportunity to join UNited as a youngster, but on both occasions the moves “didn’t feel right”.

“My father had been driving me down to Crewe for years, twice a week, taking me to games on a Saturday,” Lund told The Sun.

“He never complained once, but I’m sure he would have been very glad to have been making a much shorter trip into Manchester if I had said yes.

“There was also the fact that, as a family, we were all United-mad. My dad was even on duty as a doctor at games for three years, but each time, it just didn’t feel right to me.

“I’d been going to Crewe since I was ten. I had a lot of mates there and I loved the coaching under Steve Holland, who is now assistant manager to Gareth Southgate for England.

“And even then I could see that some kids just sort of disappeared when they signed up for United. I just thought that if I was going to make it as a footballer, I would have a better long-term chance by staying where I was.”