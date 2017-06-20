Burton pay club record fee for striker Boyce

Burton Albion have paid an undisclosed club-record transfer fee to sign striker Liam Boyce from Ross County.

The 26-year-old Northern Ireland international, top scorer in the Scottish Premiership last season with 23 league goals, has put pen to paper on a three-year deal.

✍️ Liam Boyce has joined the #Brewers from @RCFCStaggies on a three-year deal for a club record fee. Full story ➡️ https://t.co/mUPrSxx6Rd pic.twitter.com/rbwodn8LVg — Burton Albion FC (@burtonalbionfc) June 20, 2017

“Liam has done very well there for a couple of seasons and he’s a full Northern Ireland international,” Brewers manager Nigel Clough told the club’s official website.

“Some people say he’s not easy on the eye at times but he’s a good all-round player. He’s not blessed with pace but holds the ball up well and gets in the box.

“He’s the right kind of character and is desperate to come down and prove himself in England.”

Boyce scored the only goal for Northern Ireland in the recent friendly against New Zealand and follows former County team-mate Jackson Irvine to the Pirelli Stadium.